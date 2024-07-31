Kylie Minogue is having a great time in Ibiza. The Australian has been spotted dancing and singing on top of The Blessed Madonna’s DJ booth during the Circoloco party at DC-10 nightclub, where she had the opportunity to present her single ‘Edge of Saturday Night’. And Minogue, 56, certainly got into the spirit of the night, with one candid photo circulating on social media showing her dancing wildly on top of the DJ booth.

And, she embraced her DJ pal, real name Marea Stamper, as they both put on an epic party for the crowds, with Kylie grinning and clapping as she watched them go wild and dance along to the music.

“This song talks about limits. I started writing this song when we were on the brink of confinement, writing lyrics on the brink of being a new person, on the brink of moving up a level as a producer,” Minogue posted on social media.

Kylie has had a jam-packed year after the success of her smash hit track Padam Padam and recently became emotional as she performed at BST Hyde Park. The pop star marked a career milestone at the iconic event, returning to perform at the festival for the first time in nine years after last appearing in 2015.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Minogue first achieved recognition starring as Charlene Robinson in the Australian soap opera Neighbours (1986–1988). She began her music career in the late 1980s, releasing four bubblegum and dance-pop-influenced studio albums under PWL. By the early 1990s, Minogue had amassed several top ten singles in Australia and the UK, including "The Loco-Motion", "I Should Be So Lucky", "Especially for You", "Hand on Your Heart" and "Better the Devil You Know". Taking more creative control over her music, she signed with Deconstruction Records in 1993 and released the albums Kylie Minogue (1994) and Impossible Princess (1997).

Referred to as the "Princess of Pop", she has been recognised for reinventing herself in music and fashion as a style icon. Her accolades include two Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards and eighteen ARIA Music Awards. In 2024, Time named her one of the most influential people in the world.