Kylie Minogue is having a great time in Ibiza. The Australian has been spotted dancing and singing on top of The Blessed Madonna’s DJ booth during the Circoloco party at DC-10 nightclub, where she had the opportunity to present her single ‘Edge of Saturday Night’. And Minogue, 56, certainly got into the spirit of the night, with one candid photo circulating on social media showing her dancing wildly on top of the DJ booth.
Kylie Minogue’s big party in the Balearics
Australian megastar takes Ibiza by storm
Also in News
- Balearic government praises organisers of anti mass tourism march, British media says their tone was out of line
- Is Mallorca quiet or is it me?
- Wanted Briton arrested at Palma Airport
- "We are not going to eat in a Soller restaurant where the menu is only in English and it is just for tourism"
- New complaint against British passport control service company at Palma Airport
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.