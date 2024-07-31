U.S. singer and best selling author, La Toya Jackson, flew into Mallorca this afternoon to attend a gala party tomorrow night on the island. The party has been organised by leading local real estate agent Marcel Remus. Other celebrities are also expected.

The fifth child and middle daughter of the Jackson family, La Toya, was greeted at Palma airport by Marcel Remus and probably taken to his luxury home in Son Vida. Every year he organises a celebrity party and guests have included Liz Hurley and Dame Joan Collins.

La Toya is a two time New York Times best-selling author. Jackson posed for Playboy magazine in 1989 and again in 1991 to promote her New York Times Best Seller La Toya: Growing Up in the Jackson Family.

In 1992, Jackson signed a contract with the Moulin Rouge to star in the successful Paris revue, Formidable. Despite subsequent musical success, Jackson's recording career began its decline in the 1990s as a result of her controversial marriage to entertainment manager Jack Gordon, whom she divorced in 1997.

After a period of public seclusion, she returned to the music industry in 2004 with the singles "Just Wanna Dance", "Home", and "Free the World", which saw success on the Hot Dance Club Play chart in the United States. In 2011, she was a contestant on the fourth installment of The Celebrity Apprentice and released an extended play, Starting Over, which is her most recent release to date and was released alongside her best-selling autobiography.

From 2013 to 2014, Jackson appeared in her own reality television series on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Life with La Toya, which aired for two seasons.