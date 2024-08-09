Katy Perry enjoying her Mallorcan Quely Merienda in the video. | Youtube: Katy Perry
Palma09/08/2024 12:27
Katy Perry has just released her latest video clip, Lifetimes, and it has got Mallorca all excited.
In the video she is seated on a ferry sailing between Ibiza and Formentera, eating a Quely Merienda, one of the most typical Mallorcan snacks. “Attention, attention, passengers bound for the Balearic Islands, ferry docking...”, the music video begins with this announcement to the ‘passengers’, in which Katy Perry can be seen from the start dressed like any another tourist, sitting on a ferry and eating a Quely Merienda, with her Quelitas, the famous Mallorcan brand’s salted biscuits, and her mini chocolate bar.
