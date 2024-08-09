Katy Perry has just released her latest video clip, Lifetimes, and it has got Mallorca all excited.

In the video she is seated on a ferry sailing between Ibiza and Formentera, eating a Quely Merienda, one of the most typical Mallorcan snacks. “Attention, attention, passengers bound for the Balearic Islands, ferry docking...”, the music video begins with this announcement to the ‘passengers’, in which Katy Perry can be seen from the start dressed like any another tourist, sitting on a ferry and eating a Quely Merienda, with her Quelitas, the famous Mallorcan brand’s salted biscuits, and her mini chocolate bar.

After this, we see how she arrives on an island (presumably Ibiza or Formentera), where she begins to sing in a bikini, strolling through the streets and along the beaches. In the video she is featured going for a swim in the sea accompanied by friends, eating paella on a boat and riding a motorbike, albeit without a helmet.

Filmed between Ibiza and Formentera, the video clip was released around midnight on Thursday and in its first 10 hours has accumulated more than 640,000 views. “Lifetimes” follows her July release of “Woman’s World,” both of which ended her four-year hiatus from releasing new music. Her last new album was Smile, released in 2020.

In the Stillz-directed music video Perry is seen in several different looks - including a bedazzled butterfly top and bright red matching set - dancing at various bars and clubs, even performing her own DJ sets. While dancing to the beat of her new single, Perry sang about loving for a lifetime on the beaches of Ibiza at sunset.

And, it appears that the 2,000 euro-plus a night Six Senses Ibiza was hotel of choice Katy Perry and “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Orlando Bloom. The hotel, located in the bay of Cala Xarraca, on the northern tip of the island and with a bohemian atmosphere, is one of the main destinations chosen for those looking to get away from the noise and enjoy sustainable luxury and wellbeing.