To talk about Norman Mark Reedus is to talk about The Walking Dead. The well-known actor played Daryl Dixon, although he has also acted in numerous series, films, documentaries and even video games. The actor is in Mallorca after spending a few days in Madrid, and on Saturday he dined at Sandro's in Palma.

"The talented actor Norman Reedus, known for his role in The Walking Dead, enjoyed a gastronomic evening with his family at our restaurant," said a Facebook post by the restaurant. "It was a pleasure to have him with us and share our passion for good food."

The restaurant in Palma has welcomed Hollywood stars before. In 2022, Oscar winner Morgan Freeman dined there and praised the meal as "the best bolognese I've ever eaten in my life." His visit became a significant moment for the restaurant, drawing attention from TV shows, newspapers, and magazines.

A few weeks later, just before Easter, King Felipe VI visited the restaurant on a Sunday evening, accompanied by two couples. They sat at a table for six by the window, where passers-by couldn’t help but be astonished to see the monarch dining at the same table once occupied by the famous actor.

With just weeks to go before the highly anticipated premiere of Daryl Dixon Season 2, where fans will finally see the long-awaited reunion between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), AMC has thrilled viewers with the announcement that filming for the third season—and possibly the fourth, following its renewal—will kick off imminently in Spain. The production will be headquartered in Madrid and will venture across various stunning locations in Catalonia, Aragon, Valencia, and Galicia, promising to deliver some of the most breathtaking scenes of the zombie apocalypse set against the backdrop of Spain's diverse landscapes.