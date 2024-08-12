The trickle of VIP visits to the Balearics in summer seems to be endless. The latest to join the list is Will Smith, who has chosen the island of Ibiza to record his new song. Apparently, the American actor has been working on his new hit for a few weeks at the luxurious Six Senses hotel, which is located in Cala Xarraca.

In a video shared by Smith on his Instagram account, the actor can be seen rapping and enjoying himself with a group of friends and collaborators in one of the luxurious rooms of the island's hotel complex, which boasts a spectacular view of the sea. Although he has not revealed the title of his new track, the actor accompanied the post with the following message: "Ibiza sunset vibes".

On Friday, the American actor was seen at the famous Ushuaïa Ibiza hotel complex with his son Jayden Smith with djs Calvin Harris, Dom Dolla, Burns, Marc Kinchen and Tyson O’Brien.

Six Senses Ibiza has been the chosen retreat of choice for numerous celebrities seeking an exclusive retreat in the middle of paradise. The likes of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have also enjoyed the resort's unique ambience, reinforcing its reputation as the destination of choice for the stars to unwind and revitalise. On this occasion, Will Smith joins the list of celebrities who have found in this corner of Ibiza the perfect environment for creativity and relaxation.

Smith is staying at The Cliffhanger, one of the resort's most exclusive residences. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, this spectacular residence offers the perfect balance of privacy and luxury, allowing the artist to enjoy the serenity of Ibiza while focusing on his music. The spacious suite, designed to blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings, provides an ideal haven for creative inspiration.

Smith is currently focused on his career as a singer, with his life as an actor taking a back seat. Last month the American actor was a guest at the Velada del Año, organised by the popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos. A few days ago, he was also present at the Starlite festival in Marbella, along with other Spanish stars.