One of the most envied couples on the Formula One circuit, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson are enjoying a few days’ holiday at the Spaniard’s family home in Costa de los Pinos, Despite his busy schedule, Carlos Sainz Jr. returns to Mallorca to join his family every summer.

Since he was a child, he used to spend his holidays riding a jet ski or going out sailing, but now the future driver of the Williams team, for the next season, has a new launch which he has been making the most of with his family and Rebecca.

Donaldson hails from the town of Scone in central Scotland and attended the prestigious Perth Academy. On their website, the school claims to be “possibly the oldest school in Scotland” and “can trace its origins to the Grammar School established in Perth in the twelfth century by the Benedictine monks of Dunfermline Abbey.”

Based in the United Kingdom, Donaldson is a model currently represented by Brand Model Management and has graced the covers of Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire México. She’s also appeared in other fashion and beauty editorials. Donaldson has said that her career began thanks to her mother, who signed her up for a beauty pageant when she was 17.

“My mom entered me and I was really surprised when I found out,” Donaldson told the Daily Record in 2011. “We had to go to rehearsals to practise catwalk type dances before going in front of four judges.” Donaldson won the competition called Face of 2011 and then competed in the reality series Top Model UK. When she got the news of her win, Donaldson said, “My family were all very pleased for me, they were jumping around and stuff!”