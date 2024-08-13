The Balearic Government’s Department of the Environment has opened an investigation to determine whether the filming of US singer Katy Perry’s latest video clip has had an environmental impact on the protected dunes of the islet of s’Espalmador, which forms part of the Ses Salines Natural Park on Ibiza and Formentera.

The American star filmed her latest video clip, ‘Lifetimes’, on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, with scenes in which she appears dancing and jumping in different locations, including urban areas, a busy nightclub and natural spots, such as the interior of the dune system of s’Espalmador, within an area protected by poles and ropes indicating that passage is prohibited, where her entire film crew is also said to have been.

The ministry confirmed to EFE today that preliminary proceedings have been opened, although they have not specified whether a possible crime against the environment is being investigated, nor whether it will be subject to a sanction, as both issues will have to be determined during the investigation. They also explained that the production company responsible for the video clip did not have authorisation to film in this natural area, nor had it applied for it.

Along with the famous Ses Illetes beach in Formentera, the dunes of S’Espalmador form the best-preserved dune system in the Balearics and are of “great ecological value”, according to the Balearic government on its tourism website https://www.illesbalears.travel/es. S’Espalmador is a private islet located to the north of the island of Formentera and has formed part of the Ses Salines Natural Park of Ibiza and Formentera since 1980. It is approximately 2.9 kilometres long and 800 metres wide (137 hectares). Katy Perry is not the only American star who has taken advantage of her stay in Ibiza and Formentera to work.

Actor Will Smith has chosen the recording studio of a luxury hotel in the north of Ibiza to record his latest song. Smith has shared on the social network Instagram a ‘reel’ entitled ‘Ibiza sunset vibes’ where he appears rapping and singing part of his song, with images of the sunset from Ibiza and accompanied by friends.