A spokesperson for Katy Perry has responded to news that the Balearic Government’s Department of the Environment has opened an investigation to determine whether the filming of the singer’s latest video clip has had an environmental impact on the protected dunes of the islet of s’Espalmador, which forms part of the Ses Salines Natural Park in Ibiza and Formentera.

A statement released to the media reads: “The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead. Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General for Coasts and Coastline.

“Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

The ministry said earlier this week that preliminary proceedings have been opened, although they have not specified whether a possible crime against the environment is being investigated, nor whether it will be subject to a sanction, as both issues will have to be determined during the investigation.

They also explained that the production company responsible for the video clip did not have authorisation to film in this natural area, nor had it applied for it. Part of the video was shot in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, a UNESCO World Heritage nature reserve that stretches between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

The video, released last week, features 39-year-old Perry travelling first by plane and then by boat to Ibiza wearing a pink T-shirt with ‘Eurotrash’ emblazoned on it, then partying on a beach and in nightclubs in a variety of bikinis and outfits.