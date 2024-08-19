Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is back cruising the Balearics on his new super yacht Koru which he collected in Palma last summer. Accompanied by his incredible support boat Abeona, the American billionaire has also spent the past few weeks accompanied by a host of mega stars such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his 25-year-old Italian supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Last week, they sheltered from the storm in Menorca and now they are cruising round in Ibiza.

The A-list group has been spotted enjoying the lavish lifestyle aboard the 417-foot Koru, which ranks as the 32nd largest yacht in the world and costs an estimated $25 million annually to operate.

The three-masted sailing yacht, 127 metres long, is capable of accommodating 60 people, including guests and crew. Alongside this luxury vessel sails the Abeona yacht, also owned by Bezos, which is used to accommodate more crew and equipment. The $75 million Abeona is 75 metres long, can accommodate 40 people and has a helipad.

Bezos is best known as the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing company. He is the second wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of US$ 211 billion as of July 16, 2024, according to Forbes. He was the wealthiest person from 2017 to 2021, according to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes.

The first centibillionaire on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index and the second ever to have eclipsed the feat since Bill Gates in 1999, Bezos was named the “richest man in modern history” after his net worth increased to $150 billion in July 2018. In August 2020, according to Forbes, he had a net worth exceeding $200 billion. On July 5, 2021, Bezos stepped down as the CEO and president of Amazon and took over the role of executive chairman. Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy succeeded Bezos as the CEO and president of Amazon.