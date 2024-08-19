Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is back cruising the Balearics on his new super yacht Koru which he collected in Palma last summer. Accompanied by his incredible support boat Abeona, the American billionaire has also spent the past few weeks accompanied by a host of mega stars such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his 25-year-old Italian supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
The super yacht to the superstars in the Balearics
Jeff Bezos is back with a host of celebrity friends
