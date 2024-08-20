None other than world-renowned actor and superstar Will Smith cracked the mystery behind one of the season’s most talked about viral moments. The viral UFO sighting in Ibiza that took the internet by storm has been revealed as a brilliant announcement stunt by creative visionary, Owner, Founder & CEO of The Night League, Yann Pissenem, to announce: [UNVRS] (pronounced “Universe”), the world’s first Hyperclub. Global entertainer Will Smith joined the reveal, cracking the case in a dramatic video where he discovers the true identity of the UFO—an ambitious drone flown from the roof of the new venue by Pissenem, luring Will Smith for the grand reveal of the UFO stunt that stunned the world.
Watch Will Smith feature in viral Balearic UFO stunt
The Night League launches world’s first hyperclub [UNVRS] in Ibiza with Men in Black star
