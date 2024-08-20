None other than world-renowned actor and superstar Will Smith cracked the mystery behind one of the season’s most talked about viral moments. The viral UFO sighting in Ibiza that took the internet by storm has been revealed as a brilliant announcement stunt by creative visionary, Owner, Founder & CEO of The Night League, Yann Pissenem, to announce: [UNVRS] (pronounced “Universe”), the world’s first Hyperclub. Global entertainer Will Smith joined the reveal, cracking the case in a dramatic video where he discovers the true identity of the UFO—an ambitious drone flown from the roof of the new venue by Pissenem, luring Will Smith for the grand reveal of the UFO stunt that stunned the world.

Will has been spending time in Ibiza working on new music, drawing inspiration from the dance scene on the island. He recently released two songs, “Work Of Art” and “You Can Make It”. [UNVRS] is set to revolutionise nightlife as the world’s first Hyperclub, a bold new step from the creators behind some of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, including Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. “This campaign has been truly out of this world,” says Yann Pissenem.

“Revealing the name with a viral sensation is just the beginning. Seeing so many media outlets, celebrities, and influencers engage with the story has been incredible and having the possibility to reveal the brand with such an iconic actor like Will Smith was a dream come true. Now that the truth is out there, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new universe in 2025 as we launch the world’s first Hyperclub.”

The video, which has garnered over 52 million views, used Ibiza’s enigmatic Es Vedrá as the backdrop, sparking global speculation, grabbing international headlines and even an official investigation by local authorities. Will Smith, holidaying on the island, was quick to embrace the project after uncovering the video’s true purpose, joining in a series of follow-up videos. The campaign’s reach expanded as international stars like David Guetta, Maya Jama, and Alec Monopoly shared the video, fueling the hype around [UNVRS].

[UNVRS] combines the high-end service, luxury and attention to detail of a nightclub with the infrastructure, scale and ambition of arena events, creating a never-before-seen concept in nightlife entertainment, elevated even further with mind blowing production from High Scream founder, Romain Pissenem. This new venture follows in the footsteps of Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza—venues consistently ranked among the world’s best.

As the mastermind behind these groundbreaking concepts, Yann Pissenem continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, drawing over 1.5 million visitors each season to his venues in Ibiza. [UNVRS] is poised to elevate Ibiza’s nightlife even further, setting the stage for the next generation of nightlife and entertainment.