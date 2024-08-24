Are you curious about how Hollywood stars spend their downtime? Well, let me tell you a tale of camaraderie and fun! Recently, the iconic actor Will Smith was spotted in high spirits aboard a luxurious boat tour at the breathtaking Lake Como in Italy. His company included none other than the legendary Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal. | Youtube: Money Matters
Legends Will Smith and Rafa Nadal are locked in battle this weekend in Lake Como. Nadal and Smith, owners of Rafa Pilots and Westbrook Racing teams, recently met each other ahead of the E1 Lake Como GP that is taking place this weekend in Cernobbio. It is the world’s first electric raceboat championship. Hosted by the stunning Villa d’Este, this racing series will anchor in Lake Como.
