Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has been shooting scenes in Mallorca for his National Geographic Limitless with Chris Hemsworth series.

He has been in the south of the island to try his hand at psicobloc. Mallorca has acquired a reputation for being one of the top destinations for this extreme sport.

He is the executive producer of the series, but is best known for his role as Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He was cast as the superhero in 2011, his early career in Australia having included roles in Neighbours and Home and Away.

On Saturday night, he was a surprise guest drummer at Ed Sheeran's concert in Bucharest.