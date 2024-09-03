One of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, Jason Statham, and family are on holiday in Ibiza.

Following on the footsteps of a host of fellow British and international who have spent time on the island this summer like British models such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have chosen the island as their family holiday destination.

With more than 20 million followers on Instagram, the British model has summed up her idyllic week on the island with the actor and their children. “Ibiza babies”, she posted on social media. The photo gallery includes snapshots of their most memorable moments on the island, including sunsets, the white sandy coastline and playing in the pool of the rural hotel where they have been staying. Jason and Rosie are parents to two boys, Jack Oscar, who was born in 2017, and a baby girl, Isabelle James, who was born in February 2022.

The family have been staying at Casa Maca, a luxury rural hotel overlooking Dalt Vila. It is an idyllic and private corner of the island, with only 10 rooms. This has ensured a peaceful holiday for the family, who have been accompanied by close friends and their children.

Statham is known for portraying characters in various action-thriller films who are typically tough, gritty, or violent. Statham has been credited for leading the resurgence of action films during the 2000s and 2010s. His film career through 2017 generated over $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) in ticket sales, making him one of the film industry’s most bankable stars.

Statham began practising Chinese martial arts, kickboxing, and karate recreationally in his youth while working at local market stalls. An avid footballer and diver, he was a member of Britain’s national diving team and competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. Shortly after, he was asked to model for French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s in various advertising campaigns. His past history working at market stalls inspired his casting in the Guy Ritchie crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000).

The commercial success of these films led Statham to star as Frank Martin in the Transporter trilogy (2002–2008). After starring in a variety of heist and action-thriller films such as The Italian Job (2003), Crank (2006), War (2007), The Bank Job (2008), The Mechanic (2011), Spy (2015), and Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), he established himself as a Hollywood leading man. He starred in the ensemble action series The Expendables (2010–2014) and the Fast & Furious franchise, playing Deckard Shaw in several films, including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (2019).