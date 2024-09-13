Jeremy Clarkson's partner, Lisa Hogan, and co-star of the hit series Clarkson's Farm has revealed that she had a near-death experience when flying from Mallorca to London. At the time she was filming the comedy Fierce Creatures, written and produced by Monty Python star John Cleese in 1997. She is believed to have been living on the island at the time.

The aircraft which had taken off from Palma airport, made an emergency crash landing on the A40 dual carriageway in England, crashing into a van after going through an airfield fence.

“We took off from Palma and I thought everything was fine for a while,” she told the Irish Independent. "The captain had tried to make me sit in a certain part of the plane. I insisted on sitting where I was, which was just as well because that was the area where the van came through when we crashed and I would have been killed instantly,” she told the newspaper.



Despite the crash it was reported at the time that hours later, Lisa, boarded another flight to return to Mallorca. She is believed to have spent time recuperating on a luxury yacht moored in the Port of Palma.

Hogan and former Top Gear co-host Clarkson (64) have been together for seven years and first met at a party in 2017. She has become a popular character on his hit TV series.



Clarkson filmed an episode of Top Gear on the island in 2009.