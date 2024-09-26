The ultimate birthday present for Michael Douglas who turns 80 from his wife. In an Instagram post next to her revealing birthday photograph, Catherine said: " In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

Michael Douglas started the festivities to mark his 80th birthday on the island earlier this summer. He attended a Valldemossa village party for the more "veteran" members of the village. Alongside his wife Catherine, he has owned a home between Valldemossa and Deya for many years.

In fact the Hollywood star spent much of the summer on the island. Unfortunately Catherine had some work obligations.

The Hollywood star travelled to Ukraine to show his support.

"As you know, Ukraine is under a terrible, terrible war with Russia, so it’s a little hard to get to Kyiv, its capital, right now. You’ve got to take an 11-hour train ride from the Polish border into Kyiv. What we arrived to was a magical city, truly a magical city, not what I expected," he said.

Douglas said he had imagined that Ukraine would be like East Germany before the Berlin Wall came down, but what he saw was a "fantastic metropolis" with a mixture of both Soviet and much older architecture.