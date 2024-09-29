On Saturday, Michael Schumacher's eldest daughter Gina married Iain Bethke at Villa Yasmin, the property in Puerto Andratx owned by the Schumacher family.
Michael Schumacher's daughter marries in Mallorca
There was a pre-wedding party on Friday
No mention of Michael attending.