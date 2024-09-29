On Saturday, Michael Schumacher's eldest daughter Gina married Iain Bethke at Villa Yasmin, the property in Puerto Andratx owned by the Schumacher family.

The couple, who met some years ago at an equestrian centre in Bergwangen, Baden-Württemberg, have been living on the Schumacher family ranch in Texas since the end of 2022.

The wedding area set out at the Schumacher estate. Photo: GTRES.

A wedding planner from Germany was in charge of organising the event. Stands were set up so that guests could witness the celebration with an idyllic Mediterranean horizon. At the altar, 27-year-old Gina and Iain stood under a vaulted arch to say 'I do' in style. The ceremony began around 4.15pm and lasted about half an hour.

The pre-wedding party on Friday. Photo: GTRES.

Guests included her uncle Ralf, and many of them had attended a pre-wedding party at the Mhares Sea Club in Llucmajor on Friday.