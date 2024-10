Singer James Blunt and Noel Gallagher were neighbours in Ibiza for a number of years. Until, that is, the Oasis star had apparently had enough of his neighbour and decided to sell up.

Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Blunt explained that Gallagher sold his house as he could no longer stand having him as a neighbour. Gallagher himself has explained that he couldn't tolerate Blunt "writing his shitty songs down the street".

This is all seemingly in jest. Blunt says that he had a friendly relationship with Gallagher but suggests that whenever a journalist has put a microphone in front of him, he has had to mouth off about something.

"Anyway, the prices of the houses in the area have gone up since he left."