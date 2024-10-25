Back in May, Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise, spent the weekend in Mallorca looking at possible filming locations alongside Mexican award winning director, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, known for the films Birdman and The Revenant and now that Cruise has finally finished filming the last installment of Mission Impossible, the now UK-based actor is about to embark on a new project with Iñarritu and filming is scheduled to begin next month, November.

And, after his initial scouting trip to Mallorca, during which he sailed around the north of the island and was spotted in the Formentor area, Cruise flew his private jet down to the island on a couple of occasions over the summer to explore the island further, giving greater hints that part of his new film will be shot on the island. On one of those trips he was accompanied by stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood.

According to Variety, Cruise signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this year and confirmed that Cruise will star in Iñárritu’s new film, of which there are hardly any details yet. Iñárritu’s new film has yet to reveal its official title, but it will be the filmmaker’s first English-language film since ‘The Reborn’. The script for the new project is written by the Mexican filmmaker himself in collaboration with Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo II, co-writers of ‘Birdman’.

The cast will include other stars such as Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sophie Wilde. Production on the project is set to begin in November, so when the cameras start to roll are we going to see Cruise and company on location in Mallorca? The Hollywood superstar first visited Mallorca back in 1998 alongside his then wife, Nicole Kidman, who Filmed Lioness on location in Mallorca last year. The couple arrived aboard a luxury yacht from Menorca and the Jerry Maguire star played tennis at the Hotel Formentor before heading for lunch with Michael Douglas at his home between Deya and Valldemossa.