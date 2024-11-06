This summer, Richard Gere and his family were some of the first guests at the new luxury Four Seasons Formentor Hotel when it opened its doors for a ‘soft opening’ in August. Artists and icons of the 20th century such as Winston Churchill, John Wayne, Charles Chaplin and Edward Windsor, the Dalai Lama, Elizabeth Taylor, Sir Peter Ustinov and Audrey Hepburn have stayed at the hotel.

In June 1960, Princess Grace and Prince Rainier stayed at the Grand Hotel Formentor with Aristoteles Onassis, Maria Callas and Hollywood’s gossips columnist Elsa Maxwell. Grace and Rainier had spent part of their honeymoon at the same hotel in April, 1956 and loved the island spending many vacations there years later.

And now, Gere and family have moved to Madrid. Richard Gere sold his Connecticut home for $10.75 million as part of his plans to relocate to Madrid, a decision he shared in an interview with Vanity Fair Spain in April. Gere, who had lived in the property with his wife Alejandra Silva for two years, expressed a desire to spend more time in Spain to be closer to Silva’s family and culture.

“She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers,” he said.

“I love Spain and the ability of the Spanish people to live transmitting joy and happiness.”

Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva, an activist from A Coruña, with their two children, Alexander and James, and her son, Albert, will also maintain a residence in upstate New York.