Former US President Barack Obama is on holiday on the island and on Tuesday he spent the day playing golf at the Son Gual course with a group of friends.
Welcome to Mallorca former President Obama
Former US president arrives for a holiday on the island
Also in News
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- Russian-owned Black Pearl in Mallorca
- Noel Gallagher sold his Ibiza home because of his neighbour - James Blunt
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
TDYou are obsessed with the word woke. As an adjective woke was first recorded in African American usage in the late 19th century, meaning awake, not asleep. The contemporary meaning arose in the US during the 1960s, with the idea of being well informed and aware of what was going on in society. So you prefer to be asleep and uninformed?
He was a lame duck president who was hugely overrated and part of the reason the woke democrats lost the recent election.