Hollywood heart-throb Richard Gere will be spending Thanksgiving in his new home, Spain, after he announced that he would be moving here with his family. He enjoyed a brief holiday at the new look Four Seasons Resort in Formentor shortly after it opened in the summer.



The 75-year-old star said “My wife is Spanish and she gave me about seven years here,(in the U.S.) so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, share sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4, as well as Homer, 24, whom Richard shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Albert, 11, from Alejandra’s marriage to Govind Friedland. Despite the distance from their home in America, the An Officer and a Gentleman alum gave a good reason why the move should be a smooth transition for the family.

"My wife, she grew up in a very big Spanish family, like a big Italian family,” he shared. “Her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that altogether, and the grandmother passed away about a year and a half ago, two years ago. So my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family. She’s already planning for, you know, 35 people for Sunday lunches.”

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure,” he told Vanity Fair Spain in April, “because I have never lived full-time outside the United States.