Last year, Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise, flew himself from London to Mallorca on a number of occasions looking at possible filming locations alongside Mexican award winning director, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, known for the films Birdman and The Revenant and now that Cruise has finally finished filming the last installment of Mission Impossible, the now UK-based actor is about to embark on a new project with Iñarritu.

And, after his initial scouting trips to Mallorca, during which he sailed around the north of the island and was spotted in the Formentor area, Cruise flew his private jet down to the island on a couple of occasions over the summer to explore the island further, giving greater hints that part of his new film will be shot on the island. On one of those trips he was accompanied by stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood.

According to Variety, Cruise has signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and confirmed that Cruise will star in Iñárritu’s new film, of which there are hardly any details yet. Iñárritu’s new film has yet to reveal its official title, but it will be the filmmaker’s first English-language film since ‘The Reborn’. The script for the new project is written by the Mexican filmmaker himself in collaboration with Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo II, co-writers of ‘Birdman’.

The cast will include other stars such as Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sophie Wilde. Production on the project is set to begin in November, so when the cameras start to roll are we going to see Cruise and company on location in Mallorca? The Hollywood superstar first visited Mallorca back in 1998 alongside his then wife, Nicole Kidman, who Filmed Lioness on location in Mallorca last year. The couple arrived aboard a luxury yacht from Menorca and the Jerry Maguire star played tennis at the Hotel Formentor before heading for lunch with Michael Douglas at his home between Deya and Valldemossa.

In September, Cruise made a surprise visit to the small village of Arguisal, in the Aragonese Pyrenees in the north of Spain. The Top Gun star is said to have arrived by helicopter, accompanied by one of his sisters and his brother-in-law, to stay at the residence of Javier Oliván, director of operations at Meta and Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man.

And, more recently, Cruise, spent the New Year in Lanzarote. The three-time Golden Globe winner stayed in Puerto Calero, where he was spotted enjoying the company of friends aboard a yacht, according to Canarian Weekly. Witnesses reported seeing the actor, who was described as approachable and cheerful, during his low-key holiday. Cruise left Lanzarote on January 2nd on his private jet, a Bombardier Global Express, heading for Farnborough Airport in the UK.