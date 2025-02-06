American pop singer Benson Boone, who has over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has claimed that Mallorca is ‘one of the most beautiful things’ he has ever seen. The surprising revelation took place on the red carpet of the recent Grammy Awards gala, where the singer of Beautiful Things was interviewed by the host of a well-known music station.

Benson rose to fame through TikTok, where his singing and songwriting talent quickly went viral. In 2021, he auditioned for American Idol (Season 19) and impressed the judges but left the competition voluntarily before the live shows. His raw talent caught the attention of Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds, who signed him to his label under Warner Records. Boone’s debut single, Ghost Town (2021), became a commercial success, followed by hits like In the Stars and Beautiful Things (2024).

In an amusing pun on his most successful song, the presenter asked Boone what was the most beautiful thing for him. The singer's response was immediate: ‘My mother, Mallorca and really cold apple juice,’ he listed. ‘Mallorca is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen in my life,’ said the 22-year-old singer-songwriter. The statement quickly went viral on social networks, generating surprise and excitement among the artist's fans.

Benson Boone's connection with Mallorca is not entirely unheard of. The singer has shared photographs of his visits to the island on his social media, where he is seen enjoying its beaches, landscapes and gastronomy. The island's natural beauty, with its crystal-clear coves, rugged mountains and picturesque villages, has captivated artists and visitors from all over the world, and it seems Boone is no exception.

The singer surprised with his performance at the Grammy gala when his dinner jacket was removed from the audience to reveal the striking sky-blue, sequined jumpsuit in which he took to the stage at the Grammy gala and performed the famous song. Boone's admiration for Mallorca adds to the growing list of celebrities who have praised the island's beauty and charm.