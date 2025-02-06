American pop singer Benson Boone, who has over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has claimed that Mallorca is ‘one of the most beautiful things’ he has ever seen. The surprising revelation took place on the red carpet of the recent Grammy Awards gala, where the singer of Beautiful Things was interviewed by the host of a well-known music station.
The singer has shared photographs of his visits to the island on social media
