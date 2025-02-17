While Tom Cruise flew down to Mallorca on various occasions last year on location scouting trips for a new film, it appears that he managed to find time to be with former Bond girl and Mallorca Evolution Film Festival award winner Ana de Armas who has also become a regular visitor to island since she first visited Mallorca over 10 years ago.

Ana has become one of the leading and most in demand actresses in the world and was the Bond girl in No Time To Die and starred as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. However, over the weekend, she was back in the headline after having been spotted enjoying a night out in London with Tom Cruise.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 62, and the Blonde actress, 36, were seen walking in Soho area after a dinner on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. In the photos, de Armas wore jeans, a black top and a black jacket as she held two bags of takeout food from a restaurant.

She paired the look with gold ballet flats and a matching gold bag, and wore her hair straight for the outing. As for Cruise, he sported a navy blue suit jacket with matching pants and a beige button-down shirt. The two were photographed posing for photos with fans and chatting with them for a bit before they hopped into a taxi together. The pair appeared to be in good spirits, as they greeted the fans with big smiles. If it is just a case of them being good friends, at least they certainly share one thing in common, their love for Mallorca.

Ana began her career in Cuba with a leading role in the romantic drama Una rosa de Francia (2006). At the age of 18, she moved to Madrid and starred in the popular drama El Internado (2007–2010). After moving to Los Angeles, de Armas had English-speaking roles in the psychological thriller Knock Knock (2015) and the comedy-crime film War Dogs (2016).

De Armas rose to prominence for her roles as a holographic AI in the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and a nurse in the mystery film Knives Out (2019), receiving a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. She then played Bond girl Paloma in the James Bond film No Time to Die (2021) and actress Marilyn Monroe in the biographical drama Blonde (2022), for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming the first Cuban to do this.