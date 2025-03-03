BEVERLY HILLS (United States), 03/03/2025.- Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, an annual event held in conjunction with the Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EFE/EPA/JILL CONNELLY | JILL CONNELLY
Two years ago the blockbuster Avatar actress Zoe Saldaña was filming “Special Ops: Lioness”, with Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman on location in Mallorca. She went on to win the Critics Choice Super Award for Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for Lioness and on Sunday night Saldana won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as a Mexico City lawyer and fixer for a former drug lord in the crime drama and musical “Emilia Perez.”
