Two years ago the blockbuster Avatar actress Zoe Saldaña was filming “Special Ops: Lioness”, with Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman on location in Mallorca. She went on to win the Critics Choice Super Award for Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for Lioness and on Sunday night Saldana won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as a Mexico City lawyer and fixer for a former drug lord in the crime drama and musical “Emilia Perez.”

It was the first Oscar win for the 46-year-old Saldaña and was preceded by wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTA and SAG awards this year for the same role. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita,” said Saldana with tears in her eyes as she accepted her Oscar.

“And talking about powerful women, my fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift and I will pay it forward.” She also thanked “Emilia Perez” director Jacques Audiard, whom she called “forever a beloved character in my life.” Saldana helps the drug lord fake his death and then get gender-affirming surgery so that Emilia Perez can become a woman, played by Spain’s Karla Sofia Gascon. In return, she is given a large sum of money. She also sings the song “El Mal” in which she criticizes the rich at a charity gala.

Saldaña has starred in some of the highest-grossing films, including “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” While she was on location in Mallorca, she was joined by her husband, actor Marco Perego, and their three children - Bowie, Zen and Cy Aridio and managed to enjoy some quality family time.

They were all invited to watched Real Mallorca in action in La Liga. Locations for Lioness will include Son Vida in Palma, Formentor beach and La Fortalesa on the Formentor peninsula, which is already well known as a filming location, such as for The Night Manager BBC series.