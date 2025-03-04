The Duchess of Sussex has admitted that she made “mistakes” in the launch of her As Ever brand in a rare interview with People magazine which was published on Monday. “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that,” Markle said. “It’s a learning curve.”

One of those “mistakes” was the extremely close similarity between her new company logo and the centuries old coat of arms of the town of Porreres. The initial reaction from the town council was to consider taking legal advice however since then, the Mayor of Porreres, Francisca Mora Veny, has officially invited Meghan Markle to visit Porreres and see for herself its beauty and obviously its centuries old coat of arms which is proving to be slightly controversial.

The Mayor said that they were not planning any legal action but they would like Meghan’s logo withdrawn because it is so similar to their centuries old coat of arms which has pride of place in the town hall. “I would like to officially invite her to Porreres and it would be fantastic if she could come during our fiestas. I would also show her the history of our coat of arms and what it means for this area. This whole episode is giving us some great promotion,” she said.

The Duchess has been to Ibiza on various controversial occasions but has never visited Mallorca, unlike her husband Prince Harry. Markle’s business, which is expected to sell a signature jam and other products, does not have a launch date yet, though the roll out will likely coincide with the release of her Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” which came out today, Tuesday.

But, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has delivered a major blow to Meghan Markle amid the duchess Netflix show release. According to latest YouGov polling, Kate Middleton is the most popular member of the Royal Family among the British public, with a net favourability rating of +59. The most popular royals remained the Prince and Princess of Wales, with 74% of Britons having a positive opinion of both William and Kate. While Meghan Markle took the 19th place with net favourability rating of 19.