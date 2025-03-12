Mark and Michelle get it Wright as they name new baby Palma

On March 12, fans of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were thrilled when the couple revealed they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Announcing the news on Instagram, the couple shared that their daughter had arrived safely and revealed her special name. Alongside a black and white image showing the side of her head, they wrote: "Our hearts are full of love. Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans. Many admired the distinctive name choice, with speculation arising about its significance. It's believed 'Palma' was inspired by Palma in Mallorca, a cherished destination for the couple where they own a home, specifically in the well known resort of Magalluf.

The couple revealed the pregnancy with a stunning photograph taken on Portals Vells beach last December. A friend of the pair shared, “The photo was captured on an empty beach by a close friend when they knew they wouldn’t be spotted. Mallorca holds a special place in their hearts, almost like a second home, so it felt fitting to take the picture there. The lighting and setting were absolutely perfect—it was a truly beautiful moment.”

The couple also spent time on the island last autumn, exploring the old part of Palma with Michelle posting photos of the Forn Teatre Bakery and Mistral Coffee House. Her Mallorca album was complete with some beach photos near to their Magalluf home. The couple have extensively renovated their Mallorca home with Mark doing some of the work.