Mark and Michelle get it Wright as they name new baby Palma
Palma Elizabeth Wright was born on Thursday, March 6th
The celebrity couple announced they were expecting their first baby with a photo taken on the island. | www.mariahibbs.com --- Instagram/ @michkeegan @wrighty_
Palma de Mallorca12/03/2025 18:37
On March 12, fans of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were thrilled when the couple revealed they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Announcing the news on Instagram, the couple shared that their daughter had arrived safely and revealed her special name. Alongside a black and white image showing the side of her head, they wrote: "Our hearts are full of love. Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.