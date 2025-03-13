Why Palma was the Wright name for Mark and Michelle's baby

It is their favourite holiday spot

Michelle Keegan exploring Palma.

Michelle Keegan exploring Palma. Photo: Instagram.

Jason Moore13/03/2025 12:35
Heart radio presenter Mark Wright and Coronation Street and Netflix star, Michelle Keegen, have often spoken of their love for Mallorca. The couple own a home in Magalluf. Last year they announced, using a photograph taken on the island, they they were expecting a baby.

Michelle has often said that Mallorca is their favourite holiday spot. The announcement on Wednesday afternoon that their newly born baby girl would be named Palma, was no surprise. They just love Palma. Michelle said so in an instagram post last year.

"Just a couple of days in our fave place before the Christmas build up begins," she said in her post which included a photo of her exploring Palma old town.

Moe Deeb: On Bulletin facebook page: "They must be looking forward to having Andratx and Alcudia, one big happy family."

Sir Richard Branson’s son, Sam and his wife Isabella named their baby girl after the village of Deia. The couple spent many happy holidays in the Mallorca town where Branson once owned the Hotel La Residencia.

The Palma city council said that they were very pleased that the couple had named their daughter in honour of Palma.

