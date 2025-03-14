Justin Bieber is thinking of moving to Mallorca

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are considering buying a villa in either Mallorca or Ibiza to spend most of the year, according to The Sun. The couple, according to the newspaper, are considering moving to the islands amid rumours of alleged problems with the artist’s addictions and marital problems.

Sources consulted by The Sun confirm that Bieber and Hailey have shown a particular interest in homes that offer privacy and a peaceful environment, seeking a retreat from the hectic life in Hollywood. “They want to enjoy a simpler life again,” they told The Sun.

Among the properties under consideration is an impressive villa in Ibiza, valued at $5.6 million. Located in Benimussa, this property has a heated saltwater pool and extensive amenities designed for comfort and privacy. Another option is a villa in Mallorca, which offers sea and mountain views, with a value of $6.1 million and a floor area of 580 square metres over two floors.

The most luxurious and expensive option on their radar is a majestic residence on the French Riviera in the south of France. Valued at millions of dollars, this three-storey house has a lift and offers a panoramic view over the bay of Villefranche-sur-Mer and Cap Ferrat, highlighting its exclusive architectural design and dominant location.

Bieber is no stranger to the Balearics. He has visited Ibiza a number of times and a few years ago he stayed on Tagomago Island, one of Spain’s most stunning private islands and the villa is the only property located on the exclusive island.