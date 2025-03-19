Mallorca inspiration for rich and famous baby names

Wright, Keegan and Branson pay tribute to the island

Sam Branson like his father Sir Richard loves Mallorca.

Sam Branson like his father Sir Richard loves Mallorca. | Virgin/Instagram/Bulletin files

Humphrey CarterPalma19/03/2025 11:53
TW
0

Just recently it was reveavled that Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have named their baby girl born on March 12, Palma Elizabeth Wright. It's believed 'Palma' was inspired by Palma in Mallorca, a cherished destination for the couple where they own a home, specifically in the well known resort of Magalluf.

However, they are not the only famous couple to have been inspired to name their children in trbute to the island they love so much. In 2015, Sir Richard Branson’s son, Sam and his wife Isabella named their baby girl after the village of Deia.

Eva-Deia Branson. was born at 4.39p.m. on 19 February , weighing 7.14oz and Sir Richard, who was in the British Virgin Islands but managed to get back to London with wife Joan for the birth explained why his grand daughter is called Eva-Deia.

Related news
The celebrity couple announced they were expecting their first baby. | www.mariahibbs.com --- Instagram/ @michkeegan @wright

Mark and Michelle get it Wright as they name new baby Palma

More related news

“They decided to name the baby after Sam’s grandmother Eve, and one of the most beautiful villages in the world, Deia in Mallorca. We spent many happy times there as a family at our little hotel La Residencia,” Sir Richard tweeted. “Joan and I are the luckiest grandparents alive to have three beautiful, healthy grandkids in the space of two months, and Bellie’s parents Mary Gaye and Jo are equally ecstatic,” he added.

Sir Richard owned the La Residencia hotel through the 90s before selling to Orient Express in 2002. During that time, he made it one of the most iconic hotels in Europe and the guest lists was always dotted with famous stars from across the world, including royalty.
The hotel was a popular hideaway for the late Princess of Wales.

But the Branson love affair with Mallorca never ended and two years ago Sir Richard Branson officially opened the Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar. Accompanied by the hotel's general manager, Vincent Padioleau, Sir Richard said that he felt like "a very happy schoolboy", who had fallen in love with this "beautiful, pristine and exquisite property" 25 years ago.

Also in News

Please don´t come on holiday....

Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca

A beach getting ready for the summer seaon

Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home

Heavy rains across Spain.

Spain on red alert for rain again

Depeche Mode. backing.

Depeche Mode, breaks the silence, and comes out supporting Mallorca fight against plastic pollution

Most viewed
Most Commented