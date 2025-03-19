Mallorca inspiration for rich and famous baby names
Wright, Keegan and Branson pay tribute to the island
Sam Branson like his father Sir Richard loves Mallorca. | Virgin/Instagram/Bulletin files
Palma19/03/2025 11:53
Just recently it was reveavled that Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have named their baby girl born on March 12, Palma Elizabeth Wright. It's believed 'Palma' was inspired by Palma in Mallorca, a cherished destination for the couple where they own a home, specifically in the well known resort of Magalluf.
Also in News
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home
- Spain on red alert for rain again
- Depeche Mode, breaks the silence, and comes out supporting Mallorca fight against plastic pollution
- It might as well rain in Mallorca until ... the end of the first week of April
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.