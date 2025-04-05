Tom Cruise falls in love with Mallorca beach

Last year Tom Cruise visited Mallorca on at least two occasions. The actor was spotted in May and in June and on one of these trips he enjoyed a cruise and a swim. Accompanied by film director Alejandro González Iñárritu, he sailed aboard the luxurious yacht Mini Y along the coast of Pollensa and took a dip at the spectacular beach of Formentor. Also known as Cala Pi de sa Posada, it opens onto the Formentor Peninsula and is a long sandy area surrounded by pine trees.

From the shore you can see the islet of Formentor, as well as this beautiful stretch of coastline. The beach has sun loungers and parasols and there is a bar with a terrace next to a small jetty. Formentor is a mythical spot on the island of Mallorca where, at the beginning of the 20th century, a hotel was built, which is still open today and where famous people such as Winston Churchill and John Wayne have stayed, as detailed by the Regional Ministry of Tourism.

Although Tom Cruise reached the beach by sea, it can be reached by road from Pollensa (16.1 km away) following the signs to Puerto Pollensa, where the signs to Formentor indicate access to the road and a steep climb to the beach. A must-see is the Mirador de sa Creueta, with its stunning views of the vertical cliffs of Formentor. Vehicles can be parked in the paid car park at the beach, about 400 metres from the sand.

Just a few weeks ago, well-known faces such as Eugenia Osborne, Laura Ponte and Iera Paperlight enjoyed Formentor. Thanks to the event of the series The White Lotus at the Four Seasons Mallorca, actors such as Timothy Ratliff, Hiba Abouk, Begoña Vargas, Aron Piper and singers such as Amaia and Guitarricadelafuente were able to get to know this beautiful area of Mallorca. Cruise’s second trip to the island was shorter, lasting just five hours. The actor made an express trip on board his Hondajet aeroplane, registration N77VA, a private jet that he flies himself out of the UK. Hardly any information about this trip has been released, and for the moment it is unknown whether it was for leisure or work.

The actor landed at Palma airport at midday, after spending a few days in Seville, and left the island at around 5pm. Although in 2024 the actor could be seen on two occasions in Mallorca, Tom’s last trip to the island was more than 26 years ago, when he arrived on board a superyacht and played tennis at the Hotel Formentor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. On that getaway, the then married couple had lunch with Michael Douglas at his house in Valldemossa, s’Estaca.

Cruise is going through a difficult personal time, as he was very close to the actor Val Kilmer, who died last Tuesday in Los Angeles. “He loved the cinema and he gave us all so much with his performances and his films. I really cannot tell you how much I admired his work, what I thought of him as a human being, and how grateful and honoured I felt when he joined Top Gun and then returned for Top Gun: Maverick. Thank you, Val. I wish you the best on your next journey,” he said, visibly moved, at the CinemaCon event.