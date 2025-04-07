Finally, some good news for Michael Schumacher

Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his true state of health, Michael Schumacher has received some joyful news. The legendary Formula 1 driver and seven-time world champion has become a grandfather for the first time.

His eldest daughter, Gina Schumacher, has announced the birth of her first child, Millie—an event that has brought great happiness to the family. They continue to closely monitor the former driver's condition, although they have remained private about the details since his serious skiing accident in 2013.

“Welcome to the world, Millie. Born on the 29th of March, our hearts are fuller than ever. We feel truly blessed to have you in our lives,” wrote the former driver’s daughter in her message welcoming the baby.

Since 2013, the Kaiser has remained out of the public eye. His family has been extremely private about his condition. A few weeks ago, Felix Gorner—a journalist close to the family and a reporter for RTL—shared some insight into how the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion is doing.

“The situation is very sad. He requires constant care and is entirely dependent on his carers. He can no longer communicate verbally,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

He also shared his thoughts on the family's efforts—particularly those of Schumacher’s wife—to protect him: “At present, only around 20 people are allowed close to Michael. And in my opinion, that is the right approach.”

“Because the family is acting in Michael’s best interest. They have always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed,” he concluded.