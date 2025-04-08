Sunset video of blockbuster Mallorca coastline Hollywood loves

Mission Impossible legend Tom Cruise flew down to Mallorca from London in his private plane on at least two occasions last year. Some people say it was for pleasure, some businesses, others both. He is thought to have been scouting for filming locations as he has been in various parts of Spain over the past year.

And, it has been revealed that the Hollywood star went sailing out of Puerto Pollensa to the famous lighthouse at Formentor and enjoyed a swim on one of the beaches he has been reported to have fell in love with. Not surprising considering the impressive coastline from a the sea as one sails back and firth to the lighthouse, especially at sunset.

The lighthouse is one of the most spectacular in Spain, the Faro de Formentor. Located some 200 metres above sea level, it bears witness to the imposing encounter between the sea and the mountains. This lighthouse, which dates from 1863, has evolved to operate on solar energy, representing a balance between history and modernity.

The Faro de Formentor is not only recognised for its strategic location on the Formentor peninsula, but also offers a view that is simply priceless. The surrounding cliffs are one of its main attractions, standing out for their beauty and for being one of the most emblematic sites on the island of Mallorca.

It has always been a popular destination for visitors due to its magical panoramic view, but accessing the lighthouse is no easy task. A winding coastal path, full of sharp bends, challenges those who wish to contemplate its beauty. This route to the lighthouse is an experience in itself, allowing adventurers to enjoy every stretch of the journey.

Hiking trails are one of the many activities that can be enjoyed in the area. After the hike, a refreshing swim at Formentor beach could be the icing on the cake. In addition, it is not uncommon to spot Mallorca’s iconic wild goats, which add a wild and charming touch to the atmosphere. However, Tom Cruise decided to take a more relaxed and impressive route: by sea.