The Hollywood star who thought she lost her job after Mallorca accident

Former Bond girl, Catwoman and award-winning actress Halle Berry has revealed that she thought she may have got sacked from her next role after filming Cloud Atlas in Mallorca back in 2011. Just two days into the project, the Monster’s Ball star slipped and broke five bones in her foot.

She was taken to hospital and at around 10.30 on September 29, 2011, the American actress Halle Berry entered the emergency room of the Miramar Polyclinic, accompanied by her bodyguard and other people. She was quickly treated for an injury to her left leg, which allegedly occurred when she was walking around the Sa Salrana estate in Sóller, where she was staying while filming ‘Cloud Atlas’.

To avoid arousing expectations at the hospital, she was admitted under a fictitious name, Daisy Row, and to prevent other patients from recognising her in the waiting room, she was given room 119. During that time, her bodyguard, together with members of the film crew and, supposedly, medical staff, scoured the area to prevent any paparazzi or photojournalists from gaining access.

Every attempt was made to prevent information from leaking out or word getting out that the beautiful Bond actress, winner of an Emmy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar, among other film awards, was in the emergency room.

Once she had been attended to by the doctors, a full x-ray of her leg was taken. Once in her room waiting for the results, Halle asked for something to eat, requesting a sandwich, which was prepared in the hospital cafeteria. The diagnosis seems to be a metatarsal fracture, something that will not prevent the actress from continuing filming on the island, as confirmed by the American production company.

At around half past twelve, through a back door of the Polyclinic, an orderly pushed Halle's wheelchair. She was accompanied to the car door by the doctors and nurses who had treated her. In the car, in addition to the medical report, a pair of crutches were loaded in.

This put her role in the movie in serious jeopardy. Actually, that should be ‘roles’ plural. The story of Cloud Atlas, which is based on the novel of the same name by David Mitchell, spans multiple eras of history. The cast, which also includes Tom Hanks, Jim Broadbent, Susan Sarandon, and Colin Firth, play multiple different characters across each different period. Berry was scheduled to play six different parts, which is why she was so worried about her little accident.

“I did think I was going to be recast,” she told Front Row Features. “I knew this was a physical role and I wasn’t sure how I was going to be able to do it.” Some of her parts don’t amount to much, including a background party guest with no dialogue, but others are the main characters of their respective segments.

In the 1973 portion of the movie, she plays a woman who discovers rampant corruption at a nuclear power plant, and must contend with the shady forces that lie within. In another, she portrays a Maori slave, a small yet highly involved role.