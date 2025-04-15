A flight to remember! John Bishop's return journey from Palma

Liverpool comedian, John Bishop, had a flight to remember when he returned from Mallorca following his sell-out event at Palma's auditorium. First there was a delay and then a medical emergency but John had praise for the easyJet cabin crew.

He wrote on X (formely twitter): "I was just on the Easyjet EZY8084 from Palma to Gatwick. Once we got on board we got an air traffic delay. The captain came out and explained the situation and invited anyone with children who wanted to use the 45 minutes delay to come and visit the cockpit.

"Once we took off there was medical emergency which meant half the cabin were occupied dealing with the situation. The remaining crew managed to deal with everyone else with good humour and all the passengers seemed to act with respect and patience.

"When we landed the captain explained that the medical emergency would be dealt with at the front and asked passengers to disembark through tje rear row by row. I just wanted to say this was the perfect example of how to manage a situation and I wanted to congratulate the captain and the crew because it could not have been handled better."

John Bishop owns a home on the island and is a frequent visitor. Hundreds of people attended his event in Palma on Friday.