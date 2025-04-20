Kanye West spotted in Mallorca

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Mallorca

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Cala d'Or. | Julian Aguirre

American rapper Kanye West and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori, were seen in Cala d'Or on Saturday, they having apparently been in Mallorca for a few days.

They arrived by private jet and with a security team. They went to a restaurant in Cala d'Or, he with a hood over his head, she rather more conspicuous in tight leggings and high heels.

It would seem that Kanye West may have been combining relaxation with work in Mallorca. This is an assumption because he has been accompanied by his manager.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori with his manager. Photo: Julian Aguirre.

A further suggestion is that the couple have come to Mallorca in an attempt at reconciliation, the US press having reported alleged abuse of Bianca Censori, allegations that have been denied. She, however, is understood to have become uncomfortable with controversies that surround the rapper.

He was formerly married to Kim Kardashian; they divorced in 2022.

