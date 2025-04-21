Amanda Holden fronts hot new Netflix show in Mallorca

Amanda Holden’s new Netflix show Cheat: Unfinished Business, sees eight not-so-happy couples, whose relationships have been wrecked by infidelity, reunited in a villa in Mallorca, to see if they can revive their romance.

And last year the Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have us all a taster showing off her own talents in Palma posing for some amazing pictures and a video around the Cathedral. Holden also enjoyed a meal with friends at the hugely popular The Merchants restaurant. Amanda was filming her new series, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, in Mallorca, set to premiere on Netflix at the end of this month.

She added the caption to a set of amazing pictures: “Just running around in my pants as per...” Amanda’s post led to a flood of compliments from her devoted followers. In Cheaters: Unfinished Business, Holden will oversee the group of couples who have signed up to an expert-led process in the hope that they can face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and decide whether they can forgive and forget.

“It’s a relationship show. It’s not a dating show,” says Holden, 54. “It’s about people who are invested in their relationships and are seeing whether they can hold on to them and make them work.”

During the series, Brunson, 50, who has co-hosted Celebs Go Dating and Married at First Sight UK, counsels the couples and sets exercises to help them work through and ideally, overcome their problems.

The contestants will gather at an undisclosed location along with Holden. The show is the latest big push into the mainstream UK entertainment space from Netflix, which is also making a show hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls titled Bear Hunt. “Sometimes dreams really do come true,” said Holden, who has been a Britain’s Got Talent judge for 17 years. “All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – and this is it.”

Amanda is looking to ‘rival’ Love Island with a bigger and better villa, which boasts a glamorous swimming pool complete with canopy draped daybeds, a cobbled courtyard for romantic reunions, and 10 bedrooms with king size beds for couples hoping to reconcile.

The 14th Century manor house is set on a 40-hectare black truffle estate, with sun drenched views of the Tramuntana mountains, providing a picturesque yet intimate setting for dramatic action to unfold.