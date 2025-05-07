Kanye West’s Mallorca bust-up with Piers Morgan

Rapper walks out of live interview from island

Kanye West and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori in Mallorca.

Kanye West and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori in Mallorca. | Julian Aguirre

Humphrey CarterPalma07/05/2025 15:48Updated at 20:39
TW
1

American rapper Kanye West and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori, have been in Mallorca for the best part of the past month But while the rapper has kept a low profile on the island with as many as eight bodyguards, on Tuesday night Kanye West walked out of an interview during a heated segment on Piers Morgan Uncensored, according to media reports.

The rapper, appearing remotely from Mallorca, stormed off after a contentious exchange that began with criticism of his public image and escalated over a minor numerical error: the host quoted his X (formerly Twitter) follower count incorrectly.

Related news
The Rollings Stones landing in Mallorca.

The area of Mallorca that the Rolling Stones fell in love with

More related news

Piers Morgan opened the segment by referencing West’s declining reputation in recent years, prompting the rapper to immediately push back. What followed was a tense, sometimes incoherent, back-and-forth that took an unexpected turn when Morgan mentioned West’s follower count as “32 million.”

“That’s 33.3 million - don’t take inches off my d—k,” West snapped, accusing Morgan of deliberate bias and disrespect. The couple have apparently come to Mallorca in an attempt at reconciliation, the US press having reported alleged abuse of Bianca Censori, allegations that have been denied.

She, however, is understood to have become uncomfortable with controversies that surround the rapper. He was formerly married to Kim Kardashian; they divorced in 2022. The Grammy-winning artist railed against “media hate” and claimed his artistic contributions were overlooked, eventually tearing off his mic and leaving the interview mid-stream.

Also in News

Cruise ships in Palma today.

Mallorca invaded by cruise ships

The protest T-shirts in Soller.

“Mallorca is so expensive and doesn’t want tourists anymore”: letter to the editor

The Rollings Stones landing in Mallorca.

The area of Mallorca that the Rolling Stones fell in love with

Guardia Civil at a murder scene in Mallorca

Mallorca murder: Man dies after being stabbed

Most viewed
Most Commented