Kayne West’s Mallorca bust up with Piers Morgan

American rapper Kanye West and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori, have been in Mallorca for the best part of the past month But while the rapper has kept a low profile on the island with as many as eight bodyguards, on Tuesday night Kanye West walked out of an interview during a heated segment on Piers Morgan Uncensored, according to media reports.

The rapper, appearing remotely from Mallorca, stormed off after a contentious exchange that began with criticism of his public image and escalated over a minor numerical error: the host quoted his X (formerly Twitter) follower count incorrectly.

Piers Morgan opened the segment by referencing West’s declining reputation in recent years, prompting the rapper to immediately push back. What followed was a tense, sometimes incoherent, back-and-forth that took an unexpected turn when Morgan mentioned West’s follower count as “32 million.”

“That’s 33.3 million - don’t take inches off my d—k,” West snapped, accusing Morgan of deliberate bias and disrespect. The couple have apparently come to Mallorca in an attempt at reconciliation, the US press having reported alleged abuse of Bianca Censori, allegations that have been denied.

She, however, is understood to have become uncomfortable with controversies that surround the rapper. He was formerly married to Kim Kardashian; they divorced in 2022. The Grammy-winning artist railed against “media hate” and claimed his artistic contributions were overlooked, eventually tearing off his mic and leaving the interview mid-stream.