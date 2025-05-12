Zuckerberg and Bezos superyachts in Palma

Two of the richest and most influential businessmen in the world have their superyachts in Palma. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s $500 million super yacht Koru which he collected in Palma two summers ago is back cruising the Balearics and was moored in Palma’s Club de Mar over the weekend. Today she is moored out in the Bay of Palma and Bezos is thought to be on board. She is accompanied by her incredible support boat Abeona.

The three-masted sailing yacht, 127 metres long, is capable of accommodating 60 people, including guests and crew. Alongside this luxury vessel sails the Abeona yacht, also owned by Bezos, which is used to accommodate more crew and equipment. The $75 million Abeona is 75 metres long, can accommodate 40 people and has a helipad.

Bezos is best known as the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing company. He is the second wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of US$ 211 billion as of July 16, 2024, according to Forbes. He was the wealthiest person from 2017 to 2021, according to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes.

It is being reported that Bezos could marry his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez aboard his luxury super-yacht. It is widely rumoured that the star-studded wedding will take place in Italy later this summer. With performances from Elton John and Lady Gaga reportedly on the horizon, the pair is expected to tie the knot on a Venetian island in an open-air theatre. A source revealed to The US Sun, “The word is that they have booked the theater which has been restored.”

There is plenty of speculation about the wedding guest list. These are a few of the names which have been mentioned. Expected guests who are friends of the groom include President Trump, film star Leonardo DiCaprio, fellow mogul Bill Gates and chat-show supremo Oprah Winfrey. Though the outlet said it chose not to identify the venue, they checked and could confirm dates had been blocked out for two weeks around the time the wedding was set to take place, which is supposed to be between June 24 and 26.

The billionaire and his bride, along with upwards of 200 guests, have reportedly already booked rooms at the best hotels in the area. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told CNN that he believed the ceremony could take place on Bezos’s yacht, which will be anchored in the lagoon. The massive vessel is where the couple celebrated their engagement off the coast of Positano in 2023.

Also in the Bay of Palma is Mark Zuckerberg’s Launchpad. The 387-foot megayacht features a robust steel hull, paired with an aluminum superstructure and is rumored to have cost the social media mogul around $300 million, making her among the most expensive yachts in the world. Whether he is on board or nor remains to be confirmed.

Zuckerberg co-founded the social media service Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms, of which he is the chairman, chief executive officer, and controlling shareholder. Launchpad is reportedly the second largest yacht ever constructed by Feadship. The naval architecture is the work of De Voogt Naval Architects, with exterior design by Espen Øino International and interior aesthetics by Zuretti Interior Design. It is speculated that Launchpad can host up to 24 guests, likely in a similar number of staterooms, supported by a sizable crew dedicated to both guest comfort and vessel operations, ensuring a luxurious lifestyle aboard.