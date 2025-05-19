Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

American rapper Kanye West and his partner, model and architect Bianca Censori, made another notable appearance in Mallorca this weekend—and, as expected, didn’t go unnoticed. The couple, still enjoying their time on the island, caught the attention of passers-by in Santanyi, where they were seen strolling through the streets and enjoying an ice cream from a local shop.

What stood out most to onlookers was Censori’s bold outfit: a completely sheer mesh top paired with a midi skirt at the front that turned into briefs at the back, defying conventional fashion norms. Kanye West, meanwhile, kept things simple as usual in a grey sweatshirt and long trousers.

Joined by Censori’s sister, the rapper and his partner were trailed by a number of curious onlookers, many of whom pulled out their phones to capture the moment. The couple were accompanied at all times by two bodyguards, forming a small entourage that made its way through the town’s streets, drawing attention wherever they went.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen enjoying ice cream together in Santanyí, Spain — shutting down all divorce rumors. pic.twitter.com/ubvCZupNqm — Iseh (@IsehReports) May 18, 2025

This is not the first time the couple has been spotted on the island. Kanye West and Bianca Censori were first seen in Mallorca during Easter, when they dined at an Indian restaurant in Santanyi, accompanied by music producer 88-Keys, a close friend of West. They were later photographed in Cala d'Or leaving another restaurant.

A controversial look?

Censori’s outfit, which revealed much of her figure, has sparked significant controversy on social media. According to local regulations, the public display of clothing that "seriously offends public decency," including garments that "expose intimate parts," is prohibited. However, the couple continued their walk undisturbed, seemingly unbothered by the attention they attracted.

The visit to the ice cream parlour, as well as a stop at the well-known Tony Mora shoe shop and a short stroll through the village streets, took place in seemingly calm fashion, despite the wave of stares and mobile recordings they attracted. Throughout their walk, West and Censori appeared to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of Santanyi, although the large number of fans and onlookers watching them was hard to miss.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s presence on the island has not only made headlines for their striking style and media buzz, but also for their stay at a luxury rehabilitation and wellness centre. According to reports published by German newspaper Bild, the couple are said to be staying at the exclusive Balance Rehab Clinic in the Llucmajor area, a high-end facility where a week’s stay can cost around €150,000. The centre is known for hosting business leaders, royalty, and other celebrities.