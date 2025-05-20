Jeff Bezos enjoys stag night in Spain ahead of wedding

The countdown has begun for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, which will take place from 24 to 26 June. The Amazon founder has chosen Spain - specifically Madrid - to celebrate his stag do. Accompanied by friends, he visited the restaurant Ten con Ten in the Salamanca neighbourhood on Monday. According to ¡Hola! magazine, he sampled “some of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes, such as the semolina risotto with truffle, morels in foie gras cream, and roasted Galician-style octopus”.

Afterwards, the billionaire and his companions moved on to an exclusive club, where they enjoyed Madrid’s nightlife in a discreet manner. Meanwhile, Lauren was in Paris celebrating her hen do with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, and Katy Perry, who are part of her close circle of friends. The celebration even included a private cruise along the Seine.

There is just over a month to go until the couple say “I do” aboard the Koru, the Amazon founder’s luxurious yacht, valued at 500 million dollars.

It is precisely aboard this vessel that the couple has shared many special moments, such as their holidays in Mallorca—having been spotted on more than one occasion in Palma Bay. It was also on this luxurious yacht that the billionaire proposed to the philanthropist in May 2023, after five years together. The businessman presented her with a 30-carat diamond ring, valued at around 2.5 million dollars.

The Mayor of Venice himself, Luigi Brugnaro, has confirmed that the Italian city will be the setting for the wedding, which will take place from 24 to 26 June. As for the guest list, some of those expected to attend the so-called 'VIP summit' include television star Kim Kardashian; actor Orlando Bloom and his fiancée, singer Katy Perry; media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, designer Diane von Furstenberg; actress Eva Longoria; Leonardo DiCaprio; Anna Wintour; Barbra Streisand; Bill Gates; and even Donald Trump.

There are also guests with political influence, such as the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, businessman and former presidential advisor Jared Kushner, as well as his brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss. Other names that have been leaked include influential presenters Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, film producer Brian Grazer, singer Jewel, and models Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone.