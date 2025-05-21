The fine Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, faces in Mallorca for breaking local by-law

Bianca Censori, designer and partner of rapper Kanye West, is back in the headlines after sparking controversy during her stay in Mallorca. The influencer was spotted walking through the streets of Santanyi wearing an extremely revealing outfit, potentially breaching the local Civic Behaviour Regulations in force in the southern part of the island.

The municipal by-law explicitly prohibits being naked or semi-naked in public spaces outside designated areas such as beaches or official bathing zones. While no formal sanction has been confirmed yet, the regulation allows for fines ranging from €50 to €3,000 depending on the seriousness of the offence. Censori’s outfit — a barely-there top and a low-rise skirt exposing much of her body — did not go unnoticed by residents and tourists alike, drawing both criticism and curiosity.

Bianca and Kanye West are currently enjoying a break in Mallorca, staying at an exclusive villa near the Santanyi coastline. The couple have been seen dining at luxury restaurants and strolling through local markets. Their presence has certainly made an impression on the island. While some locals have expressed discomfort with Censori’s provocative style, others have reacted with interest, and even excitement.

Towns like Santanyi, known for their natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere, have strengthened their local by-laws in recent years to uphold respect for community norms, particularly in response to behaviour that may be viewed as provocative or disrespectful in public spaces.

The controversy surrounding Bianca Censori has been amplified on social media, where images and videos of her time on the island have gone viral. Some users have defended her right to dress as she pleases, while others have pointed out that, while personal expression is important, it must be balanced with respect for local laws when visiting another country.

For the time being, the Santanyi Town Council has not issued an official statement on the matter, although municipal sources have not ruled out opening an investigation if it is determined that local regulations were breached. Should the infringement be confirmed, the influencer could face a financial penalty and a formal warning. This incident once again brings to the forefront the ongoing debate between individual freedom, media-driven provocation, and respect for local rules — particularly in high-profile tourist destinations such as Mallorca.