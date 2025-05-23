Ring of steel around Palma's Pueblo Español for Kanye West

A security guard dressed completely in black with the compulsory dark sunglesses stands guard on the door to the Pueblo Español. Just in front of the entrance a limousine is parked. There isn't much activity but you know something is happening and security is tight but discreet.

Kayne West has rented the popular Palma attraction for six weeks to record his latest music, and most events at the Pueblo Español have been cancelled. The rapper has now spent at least a month on the island which has taken him to Cala d'Or and Santantyi.

There is some speculation over where he is living. Some have suggested that he is staying at the home of a British billionaire in Santa Ponsa while others claim that he is living in the ex-home of a former German super-model in Andratx.

It is unclear why West has selected Mallorca to record his new music. If it was to escape the media there he made a big mistake.

His stay on the island has made headlines news across the globe. He is set to spend at least another month in Mallorca.