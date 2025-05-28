Kanye West pursued for non-payments in Mallorca

Palma Police and the National Police have been informed of non-payments amounting to more than 400,000 euros by American rapper Kanye West, who has been in Mallorca for over a month with his wife, the architect and model Bianca Censori, according to a report in our stablemate newspaper Ultima Hora this morning.

These non-payments relate to the property where West and his entourage have been staying, to a stay at an exclusive clinic and to meals at a Palma restaurant.

When bank transfers weren't made, Palma Police were advised. However, given the amount the case was handed over to the National Police, who opened an investigation. West insists there has been a problem with the transfers and that these will be sorted out in two to three days.

The police are for now keeping the investigation open. It will be closed as soon as payments are received.