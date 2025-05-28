Kanye West pursued for non-payments in Mallorca
Over 400,000 euros
Palma Police and the National Police have been informed of non-payments amounting to more than 400,000 euros by American rapper Kanye West, who has been in Mallorca for over a month with his wife, the architect and model Bianca Censori, according to a report in our stablemate newspaper Ultima Hora this morning.
The cheque is in the mail - honestly !