Jude Bellingham scores in the Balearics

English international midfielder and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been spotted enjoying a holiday in Ibiza. On Tuesday afternoon, the player was seen at O Beach Ibiza with a small group of friends, sunbathing, cooling off in the pool and soaking up the atmosphere. Between dips and cocktails, Bellingham shared laughs and good times on one of the VIP beds at the Sant Antoni club.

Bellingham, 21, was also with his younger brother, Jobe. Ocean Beach were thrilled to have Jude and Jobe in attendance, plastering a photo of the pair to their official Instagram. The accompanying caption read: “Always a pleasure to have the boys parting @oceanbeachibiza @judebellingham @jobebellingham.” The island continues to demonstrate once again its international appeal as a top-level leisure destination.

In the meantime, former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune says that if his old club had unlimited resources, they should sign the England international. The South African believes the 21-year-old is exactly what the Red Devils need and is similar to Keane and Robson.

He told Boyle Sports: “I would say that Jude Bellingham is a mixture of Roy Keane and Bryan Robson but in his own right. I would love to see him at Old Trafford. It would work well for the English national team too. If United had a bottomless budget, I’d tell them to go and get Jude Bellingham. He is out of this world, a proper player that is exactly what United need.”

Finishing third-place in both the 2024 Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Men's Player polls, he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8, became the club's youngest first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season. He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first appearance became their youngest goalscorer.

Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances and won the 2020–21 DFB-Pokal; his performances in the 2022–23 season helped Dortmund finish as runners-up and earned him the Bundesliga Player of the Season award. Later that year he won both major awards for male footballers aged under 21: the Golden Boy, for nominees playing in Europe over the last calendar year,and the Kopa Trophy, for the world's best over the previous season.

He then signed for Real Madrid for a fee of €103 million. In his first season, Bellingham was the club's top league scorer, helped them win the league title and the Champions League, and was voted La Liga Player of the Season. He was included in the FIFPRO World 11 in both 2023 and 2024, and finished third in the Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best in 2024.

Bellingham represented England at under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-21 levels. He made his first appearance for the senior team in November 2020, and represented the country at UEFA Euro 2020 and 2024 as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup.