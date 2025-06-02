Will Smith rocks the Balearics

Will Smith was one of the star guests at the most eagerly awaited opening of the year. In a video shared on his social media accounts, Smith thanked the director of [UNVRS], Frenchman Yann Pissenem, for inviting him to take part in this great event. He was joined by England and Real Madrid football star Jude Bellingham who has been on the island for a number of days relaxing.

The images show the actor’s excitement as he descends the stairs leading to the VIP room. They also show the actor’s surprise when he sees the platforms on the ceiling of the nightclub descend, as he comments: ‘This is crazy.’ Last summer Smith chose Ibiza to record a new song. Apparently, the American actor worked on his new hit for a few weeks at the luxurious Six Senses hotel, which is located in Cala Xarraca.

In a video shared by Smith on his Instagram account, the actor could be seen rapping and enjoying himself with a group of friends and collaborators in one of the luxurious rooms of the island’s hotel complex, which boasts a spectacular view of the sea. The American actor was also seen at the famous Ushuaïa Ibiza hotel complex with his son Jayden Smith with djs Calvin Harris, Dom Dolla, Burns, Marc Kinchen and Tyson O’Brien.

Smith stayed at The Cliffhanger, one of the resort’s most exclusive residences. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, this spectacular residence offers the perfect balance of privacy and luxury, allowing the artist to enjoy the serenity of Ibiza while focusing on his music. The spacious suite, designed to blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings, provides an ideal haven for creative inspiration.