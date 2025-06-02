Will Smith rocks the Balearics
Hollywood superstar at the opening of [UNVRS] with Jude Bellingham
Will Smith was one of the star guests at the most eagerly awaited opening of the year. In a video shared on his social media accounts, Smith thanked the director of [UNVRS], Frenchman Yann Pissenem, for inviting him to take part in this great event. He was joined by England and Real Madrid football star Jude Bellingham who has been on the island for a number of days relaxing.
