Gary Lineker’s party of the day in the Balearics

Gary Lineker has been getting over his departure from Match of the Day by celebrating his son Harry’s wedding in Ibiza. Harry, the second of four children of former England and Barcelona footballer Lineker, has married his partner Annabelle in Ibiza.

Harry Lineker works at his father’s production company, Goalhanger Films, which specialises in sports documentaries, and lives in London with his new wife. Gary’s brother Wayne, Harry’s uncle, is one of the co-owners of O Beach Ibiza, and he has posted several photos of the wedding and the party on social media.

The wedding was also important because is saw Gary and his brother Wayne reunite - appearing to end their 17-year feud with scenes of the pair drinking and celebrating together. The brothers were filmed at Gary’s son Harry’s wedding to fiancée Annabelle over the weekend, marking a significant reconciliation after years of estrangement.

Gary stepped down from the BBC back in May after the 64-year-old shared a post about Zionism, featuring an image that has been deemed antisemitic. In a statement confirming his early exit, the father-of-four said: “I recognise the error and upset that I caused.” Gary added that working at the BBC had been “a pleasure and a huge privilege” but said that stepping back now “feels like the responsible course of action”.

The former BBC pundit first presented Match of the Day back in 1999, and has also fronted key BBC sporting coverage, including the 2012 London Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. Lineker is the only player to have been the top goalscorer in England with three clubs: Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. He also played for Barcelona in Spain, and won 80 caps for England. His media career began with the BBC, where he presented the flagship football programme Match of the Day from 1999 until 2025, the longest tenure of any MOTD presenter. Lineker was also the BBC's lead presenter for live football matches, including coverage of international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup. He has also worked for Al Jazeera Sports, Eredivisie Live, NBC Sports Network, and BT Sport's coverage of the UEFA Champions League.