Jaws director’s “bigger boat” cruising Mallorca

Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg’s mega superyacht Seven Seas I is cruising Mallorca. On Monday she was off Puerto Portals, alongside American billionaire Eddie Lampert’s Fountainhead.

This is the first time that the Seven Seas I has visited Mallorca, its predecessor, the Seven Seas – named in honour of the filmmaker’s seven children – sold in 2022 for 151 million euros, cruised to the island in 2021.

The new Seven Seas was built in 2023 and cost around $250 million and the family have sailed to Mallorca after a cruise off France. She has seven cabins that can accommodate up to 14 guests and a crew of 35. As one would expect, she boasts a cinema, as well as a sauna, gym and jacuzzi.

Steven Spielberg first shot to fame when he directed Jaws in 1975 with the famous line “you’re going to need a bigger boat there” when Police Chief Martin Brody sees the Great White Shark.

American billionaire Eddie Lampert is planning to fly to Palma on his private jet to board his yacht.

The crew of the Fountainhead is already prepared and yesterday there was a lot of activity on board, so the arrival of the former president of Sears Holdings could be imminent. The impressive vessel is 88 metres long and valued at around £130 million. It has a crew of 20 and is equipped to accommodate 14 people in seven cabins.

Seven years ago, Eddie Lampert made the front pages and headlines of US newspapers following the bankruptcy of the Sears group he chaired. The brand, which owns stores such as Kmart, accumulated a debt of $950 million and Lampert resigned as CEO of Sears Holding. Lampert even reached number 367 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people.