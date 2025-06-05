James Blunt celebrates 20 years of “You’re Beautiful” in the Balearics

When James Blunt released “You’re Beautiful”, he didn’t expect the impact it would have on people and how successful it would be since 2005. Now, 20 years later, the singer wanted to look back on everything that this release has meant to him. ‘Twenty years ago, I released a song that allowed me to buy this house,’ Blunt begins in a video at his Ibiza home on his Instagram account. It is worth noting that he is talking about a property he owns in Santa Gertrudis.

‘Who thought that a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else’s girlfriend would resonate so much?’ he asks. Blunt wanted to make this video to thank everyone for the opportunities that “You’re Beautiful” has given him. ‘You are beautiful,’ he concludes, with a nod to his global success.

In a second video, the singer says that he was ‘just joking’ and that he didn’t just give him this house, but also gave him great views and other decorations for the house. A recording that, in the end, also ended up being humorous.

Blunt not only get married in Mallorca but he also filmed the video for his first global hit song “You’re Beautiful” on the island, but it did not all go to plan. Blunt, who served in the British army for six years, rising to the rank of captain and commanding a troop of NATO Peacekeepers in Kosovo, cut his lip while jumping some 50 feet off a cliff for the video.

The videos for all of Blunt’s singles from Back To Bedlam feature symbolism and dark imagery. In the first video for “High”, he is buried in a desert. In the first video for “Wisemen”, he is kidnapped and taken hostage. In the video for “You’re Beautiful”, he alludes to suicide by jumping off a cliff into the sea.

In 2014, Blunt married Sofia Wellesley, daughter of lord John Henry Wellesley, where she grew up in Campanet. Her parents have since sold the property but it is said that she loves Mallorca and this is one of the reasons why she elected to marry on the island.

Sofia Wellesley is directly related to the Duke of Wellington, who was gifted an enormous estate, which the family still own in southern Spain, by the Spanish government after the Duke helped evict the French from Spain during the Peninsular Wars.