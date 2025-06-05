James Blunt celebrates 20 years of “You’re Beautiful” in the Balearics
Singer shot the video and got married in Mallorca
The official music video for James Blunt - You're Beautiful remastered in 4K Taken from the debut album 'Back To Bedlam' released in 2004, which featured the singles, 'High', 'Wisemen', 'You're Beautiful', 'Goodbye My Lover' and 'No Bravery'. Subscribe to the James Blunt channel for the latest official music videos, behind the scenes and live performances here - https://atlantic.lnk.to/JamesBluntSubscribe Listen to more from the album 'Back To Bedlam' here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_ | Video: Youtube: James Blunt
When James Blunt released “You’re Beautiful”, he didn’t expect the impact it would have on people and how successful it would be since 2005. Now, 20 years later, the singer wanted to look back on everything that this release has meant to him. ‘Twenty years ago, I released a song that allowed me to buy this house,’ Blunt begins in a video at his Ibiza home on his Instagram account. It is worth noting that he is talking about a property he owns in Santa Gertrudis.
Also in News
- Britons warned not to get caught in the Spain e-gate trap
- Spain pushing ahead with new tax hikes on foreign owners and rentals
- Top Mallorca holiday resorts sound the alarm, German hotel bookings fall
- Gary Lineker’s party of the day in the Balearics
- The village in Mallorca where Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spend their summers
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.